The Idaho Falls Art Council held a gallery reception on Thursday to present the three artists whose artwork will be showcased at the Willard Arts Center until March 10.

Anyone can come to the arts center, free of charge, to appreciate the artwork covering the white walls. The doors are opened from Monday through Saturday.

Jordyn Eckman, a graphic designer and illustrator at the Idaho Falls Art Council, and Whitney Kaye, a freelance artist, greeted family, friends and participants on the second floor. They answered questions about the inspiration and the time they put into their artwork.

Carl Rowe, a professional landscape painter from Idaho, could not attend the gallery reception because of weather conditions.

Jordyn Eckman

Eckman graduated in 2021 from BYU with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts and a minor in design.

She started her painting journey a year before she graduated.

“It took me a long time to figure out my voice,” Eckman said.

She admired how her classmates expressed themselves uniquely and aspired to do the same.

“With the help of a professor, I was able to figure this out,” Eckman said.

She continued practicing and learning about oil painting because of how slow the paint dries.

“If I’m working on one color a day, I can use it for the whole day and it never dries,” Eckman said. “It just works better for what I do.”

Right now, Eckman’s artwork is inspired by kaleidoscopic images. She manipulated images she liked using a filter and saw how they looked with their rhythmic patterns of shapes and hues.

Eckman used oil paints in her artwork displayed on the second floor of the arts center. She painted for about 100 hours or more for each of her kaleidoscope-inspired paintings.

Carl Rowe

Rowe’s artwork decorated the walls with art filled with landscapes of Idaho.

According to the Idaho Falls Art Council, Rowe has been painting landscapes professionally since 1995 and his paintings feel both realistic and abstract.

Rowe’s online portfolio digitally showcases his artwork and life story.

Music and dance started Rowe’s artistic journey. His journey has continued through painting the unique and inspired hills in Idaho.

More than 600 of his paintings hang on walls throughout the U.S. and internationally.

“Painting is solitary and very personal,” Rowe stated in his portfolio. “What draws me to it is that it provides a way for me to interact with my planet.”

Whitney Kaye

Kaye grew up drawing and taking art classes in junior high and high school. She dreamed of becoming a famous artist.

“It just kind of blossomed because in high school, I took other classes, but art was always just something that I came back to,” Kaye said. “And I always wanted to fulfill that childhood dream.”

Kaye studied art with an emphasis on printmaking at BYU-Idaho. She sold her artwork during art shows at BYU-I. After graduating in 2018, she has consistently created and occasionally sold her artwork.

Most of Kaye’s artwork displayed in the arts center depicts birds and birdhouses. She usually finds inspiration for her artwork through a focus on family and her experiences. Her preferred medium of art is watercolors, pen and ink.

“So with this, my husband’s last name is Bird,” Kaye said. “And so when I got married, I was actually going to do something else but I just kept coming back to ‘I wanted to draw more and more birds.'”