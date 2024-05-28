The Idaho Falls Chukars kicked off their season on May 21 against the Missoula PaddleHeads.

The team is coming out of a 48-48 2023 season. They start the new season with acclaimed new coach Troy Percival.

In Percival’s 14-year career as an MLB pitcher, he was a four-time all-star and a World Series champion. Percival also has previous coaching experience as the head coach of the University of California, Riverside baseball team.

At practice on Tuesday, spirits about the upcoming season were high.

“We’re here to play baseball and win,” said first baseman Owen Young.

Percival was positive about the growth of the team its and potential but had concerns with the pitching situation.

“We can really hit, I’m a little concerned about the pitching. We have good arms just not enough of them,” Percival said.

Monday’s game started at 7 p.m. with tickets costing $12 at the gates or online. For the full Chukars schedule visit their website.

