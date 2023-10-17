The Idaho Falls Spud Kings lost 3-1 to the Ogden Mustangs at the Mountain America Center on Saturday.

“I thought that we need to play hungrier, especially at home,” said Spud Kings head coach Marty Quarters postgame. “I know that we’re a little bit banged up in our lineup right now, but there’s never an excuse for a lack of effort.”

The Spud Kings entered with a 3-2-1 record, after dropping their game in Utah 3-2 on Friday in overtime.

The Mustangs came into the game with a 4-1-2 record, after dropping their game Friday 3-2 against the Provo Predators.

Idaho Falls turned to Prestyn Carter in net for the fourth time this season. Carter carried a 2.67 goals-against-average into the start.

Ogden gave the start to Cameron Hollands who carried a 3.00 goals-against-average into the game.

“We want to play deep in their zone because we know that their offense is pretty good,” Quarters said . “So, if we can keep them bottled up and make them come 200 feet. They shoot a lot of pucks. So, we wanted to keep out of our zone and play more in their zone.”

The two teams remained scoreless after one period.

Ogden was outshooting Idaho Falls 22-12 after the first period.

“I thought we were a little flat (in the first period),” Quarters said.

Idaho Falls opened the scoring with 14:48 remaining in the second period when a rebound bounced to Martin Crepinsek and he passed it to Jack O’Rourke who scored giving them a 1-0 lead. Milan Tadeas Jobek also collected an assist on the goal.

“We had the goal, and we had the crowd behind us, and we were able to feed off that momentum, but then it didn’t last long enough,” Quarters said.

The Mustangs evened the score with 5:50 remaining in the second period when a loose puck in the crease led to Brody Simko finding the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1. Max Von Klinggraef and Keegan Iwahashi-Wilhoit collected assists on the equalizer.

Ogden took the lead with 4:56 remaining in the second period when Dimitri Voyatzis beat Carter to give them a 2-1 lead. Denial Ellingson and Payton Struck collected assists.

After two periods, the Mustangs led the Spud Kings 2-1, while also outshooting them 34-23.

The Spud Kings had a chance to tie the game with 4:44 remaining in the third period when Voyatzis took a penalty for tripping, however, they were unable to capitalize on the powerplay.

The Mustangs added an insurance goal with 29 seconds left in the game when Liam Lindgren shot the puck down the ice and found the empty net.

“We outshot them 11-4 in the third period and tried to tilt the ice, but we wanted to play like that for the whole game,” Quarters said. “Not enough can cost you, and that was definitely the case tonight. So, you know, we have a team that’s pretty banged up, but we will be ready for next week.”

In the end, Idaho Falls fell 3-1 to Ogden while being outshot 38-34.

“Our goalies have given us a chance to win every game this year,” Quarters said. “One of our strengths is goaltending. His effort, if we can get everyone competing like he’s competing all the time, then we can have a good successful season.”

For the Spud Kings, Carter collected the loss while stopping 35/37 shots.

“I was just focused,” Carter said. “My defense pushed a lot of the guys out from in front of the net, so they weren’t too hard to save.”

Hollands collected the win for the Mustangs, stopping 33/34 shots.

“I think that once we figure out how to play 100% for 100% of the game, that’s when we’re going to get our season turned in the direction that we want to go,” Quarters said.

With the loss, Idaho Falls dropped their record to 3-3-1.

Ogden improved their record to 5-1-2 with the win.

The Spud Kings will return to action on Oct. 20 when they welcome the Utah Outliers to the Mountain America Center. The puck drop of that game will be at 7:05 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets or stream the game on FlowSports.