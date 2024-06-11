One World Lantern Festival is hosting a local Water Lantern Festival event on Saturday for the Idaho Falls community and students to enjoy.

The event is set to take place at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls. Parking will be located onsite.

Adult entry begins at $45.99, prices varying for different offerings and age groups. Tickets purchased on or before June 11 are $28.33. Tickets are available for pre-purchase here.

From 6 to 8:30 p.m. there will be food trucks, entertainment, and lantern decorating. From 8:30 to 9:00 p.m., participants will hear lantern stories, practice meditation and receive launch instructions. Lanterns will be launched from 9 to 10:00 p.m.

The Water Lantern Festival website recommends arriving before 8:30 p.m.

Musicians Craig Mecham and Scott BalSai are scheduled to perform. Various food vendors and activities will also be available for guests.

The Water Lantern Festival’s website advises attendees to bring cash for purchases from these vendors.

“I think this is a great way to bring students, friends and families together,” said Annika Anderson, a junior studying marriage and family studies. “I’ve always wanted to go to an event like this. I think it’s great that it’s so close to Rexburg.”

For more information, visit the Water Lantern Festival website.