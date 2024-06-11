The Idaho Falls African American Alliance (IFAAA) will be hosting its the first annual Juneteenth Community Heritage Music Festival, celebrating freedom, unity and cultural heritage.

This two-day event will feature a variety of musical performances, educational activities and community engagements aimed at fostering inclusivity and mutual understanding.

The festival kicks off on Saturday at the Idaho Falls Riverwalk Stage, located northeast of the Farmer’s Market, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Mayor Sean Coletti will start the day with the national anthem, followed by words of welcome from Mayor Rebecca Casper.

Attendees look forward to performances by Bright Star Productions, Lenet Peevey-Neifert (Blues and Motown), The Salt Lake City & Ogden Taiko Drummers, Old Time Fiddlers, Shoban Dancers and Drummers and Mountain Streams Bluegrass Band.

The celebration continues on Wednesday, June 19, at the Colonial Theater and Carr Gallery, 450 A St., Idaho Falls. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and the program begins at 7:00 p.m.

The evening will include a History of Juneteenth Reader’s Theater performed by Bright Star Productions, as well as musical performances by the Anam Cara Chamber Choir, Idaho Falls Symphony Ensemble and ISU Jazz Band Ensemble featuring Lenet Peevey-Neifert. Complimentary red velvet cupcakes by “Love at First Bite” will be available, subject to availability.

What is Juneteenth ?

Juneteenth is a national, state and local holiday that marks the end of slavery in the United States and celebrates the inclusion of approximately four million formerly enslaved people as citizens.

The IFAAA, founded in 2006, aims to foster a community dialogue and promoting inclusivity.

The organization has hosted the Martin Luther King, Jr. Dinner annually for the past 17 years. This year, the Alliance is expanding its efforts with the Juneteenth Community Heritage Festival.

The IFAAA invites the community to participate in the Juneteenth Community Heritage Festival.

For more information check out IFAAA website.