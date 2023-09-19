Idaho Fish and Game is asking for feedback from the public on their antler-gathering proposal. Their goal is to restrict the shed antler gathering season to ensure an increase in animal survival.

Due to the severity of the 2022-2023 winter and its effect on animal survival rate, the Idaho Legislature has passed Senate Bill 1143 to allow Idaho Fish and Game to seasonally regulate the collection and possession of antlers and horns.

Although gathering antlers and horns is harmless, the proposal indicates that “people entering big game winter ranges during severe winters increase the energetic stress on animals that are already struggling to survive.”

Idaho Fish and Game is asking for opinions from Idaho residents on this issue and the results will be presented in November 2023.

To learn more about this proposal and leave your comments and opinion visit the Idaho Fish and Game website.

The public comment period closes Oct. 9.