Idaho Governor Brad Little signed an agreement to extradite convicted murderer Lori Vallow Daybell to Arizona last Monday.

Lori was given three consecutive life sentences for the deaths of her children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and her husband’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

Lori’s husband, Chad Daybell, will go on trial for murder charges related to the same individuals next April.

Lori now faces conspiracy to commit murder charges in Maricopa County, Arizona for the death of her previous husband, Charles Vallow, and the shooting of her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

In June 2019, Charles Vallow was shot and killed in his Chandler, Arizona home by Lori’s brother, Alex Cox. Cox at the time claimed the shooting was in self-defense. Cox has since passed away of natural causes.

Prosecutors believe Cox was part of a plan orchestrated by Chad and Lori to kill Charles Vallow so they could continue an affair they had begun the year prior and cash out his life insurance policy. This was similar to what they would later do with Tylee, JJ and Tammy Daybell, as Chad and Lori used “demonic possession” as a guise for the plot.

Several people testified in trial that Lori consistently referred to Charles Vallow, from whom she was separated at the time, as being a “zombie possessed with a dark spirit.”





In text messages she sent to her niece days prior to Charles Vallow’s death, she mentioned an elaborate plan that would take effect that week.

The charges related to Brandon Boudreaux, who is still alive, came from the Oct. 2, 2019 shooting in front of his driveway in Gilbert, Arizona. Arriving at his home that morning, he was shot at by someone with a rifle inside a Jeep Wrangler that was later identified as belonging to Tylee Ryan. Investigators believe the shooter was Alex Cox.

Boudreaux and Lori’s niece, Melanie Pawlowski, were going through a divorce at the time of the shooting. Pawlowski, according to trial testimony, was part of a tight-knit group Lori and Chad manipulated into believing they were called to gather the 144,000 and cast out demons possessing their family members.