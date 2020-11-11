Idaho increases in voter participation since 2016

The Associated Press called President Donald Trump the winner of Idaho’s four electoral votes.

“The news agency did so after results from AP VoteCast and an analysis of early voting statistics confirmed expectations that the state’s longstanding political trends in favor of Republican presidential candidates will hold,” The Associated Press reported on their website.

The last Democratic candidate to win Idaho’s electoral votes was Lyndon Johnson in 1964, according to AP.

The number of votes increased this year compared to the 2016 election. With 99% of votes reported, there have been 841,010 total votes cast for President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden. In 2016, Trump and Hillary Clinton collectively gathered 598,820 votes.

According to the New York Times, Clinton gained 27.5% of Idaho’s votes while Biden gained 33.1%. Trump won with 59.2% of votes in 2016, and by 63.9% this year.