For the next five years, Idaho National Laboratory (INL) and the Colorado School of Mines have agreed to expand their collaboration on scientific research. They signed a memorandum of understanding in late October that ratified the framework for their joint efforts.

This collaboration will include projects in energy storage, high-temperature fuel cells, geothermal energy systems, nuclear fuel cycle and reactor engineering, environmental science and next-generation mining science and engineering.

The two institutions have similar focuses regarding their research and their technologies can benefit each other. Mike Kaufman, Colorado School of Mines’ director of materials and energy initiatives hopes to use this opportunity to expand their nuclear energy research program and apply it to the mining process they have implemented.

“At INL we have the technology, with remote sensors and machine learning,” said Travis McLing, INL’s co-lead for critical minerals research. “Colorado School of Mines is the institution that allows INL to take cutting-edge science and apply it to the actual rock. We don’t have a mine ourselves, but Colorado School of Mines is a global leader. It’s not even debatable.”

