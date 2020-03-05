Idaho Presidential Primary approaches as race heats up

On March 10, Idahoans can participate in the presidential primary. Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Idaho votes one week after the largest single day of voting takes placed, dubbed “Super Tuesday,” where 15 U.S. states or territories have their say in the presidential primary.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders leads the race right now having won contests in New Hampshire and Nevada while coming in second in Iowa and South Carolina. Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg won in Iowa while former Vice President Joe Biden claimed victory in South Carolina on Saturday.

With the early states now in the rearview mirror, the focus centers on Super Tuesday and beyond, where a new storyline emerges as former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg has poured millions of his own funds into massive ad campaigns focused on Super Tuesday states after ignoring the four early contests.

After poor results in South Carolina, Buttigieg and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race with plans to endorse Biden. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard still remain in the race.

In the Republican primary, 1,276 pledged delegates are necessary to win the nomination. It is widely expected that incumbent President Donald Trump will secure the party nomination. Trump has currently secured 86 pledged delegates and former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld has secured one delegate.

Idaho has same-day registration, requires voters to be citizens of the united states, at least 18 years of age, a resident of the state for at least 30 days and registered to vote as required by law. Polling locations can be found here.