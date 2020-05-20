Idaho primary ballots available for absentee voting

May 19 is election day for the Idaho State primary election. Ballots must be submitted by mail by June 2 to be counted in the vote.

This year all ballots are absentee and no voters will be permitted to vote at polling places. According to time.com, the U.S Postal Service will pick up and deliver all ballots with or without a stamp on them. This gives all citizens the opportunity to vote because all that is needed will be the mailed in the absentee ballot.

“While the coronavirus situation may change how we practice our right to vote in this primary election, it is important to keep our election dates in place,” said Governor Brad Little in a press release on March 30. “I urge all voting Idahoans to request their absentee ballots as soon as possible so they can vote from home this year.”

The primary election is different from the general election which will take place in November. This election is for nominations. Each individual will participate in filling out a ballot associated with their political party. This ballot will include office nominations including federal senators and representatives, supreme court justice, appellate court judge, state senators and representative for each district according to Idaho’s Secretary of State office. Rexburg is a part of district 34.

Names of individuals who are running for the perspective offices can be found on that same website.

BYU-Idaho urges students and staff who are citizens of Idaho to participate in the primaries in an email sent out prior to election day.

Those in need of an absentee ballot can go here to request one.