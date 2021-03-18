Idaho Star Card ID deadline approaches

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, “Beginning October 1, 2021, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a Star Card, U.S passport, military ID, or other REAL ID compliant identification to board a commercial flight and enter a federal facility.”

The Star Card ID has been available since 2018 with an original deadline of Oct. 2020. Due to COVID-19, the deadline was extended to Oct. 2021.

Although not mandatory, Alberto Gonzalez, a DMV administrator, expressed it is very important to plan ahead and update to the Star Card ID as a way to avoid any inconveniences at the time of flying. Without a Star Card, another form of REAL ID must be provided to fly within the United States.

“Our goal is 100% awareness so no one is unexpectedly forced to miss a vacation or unplanned last-minute trip this fall,” Gonzalez said.

The update to the Star Card ID must be in person at a county driver’s license office along with required documents.

The Idaho DMV encourages Idaho residents to use the “Add the Star” tool found on the Idaho state website.

“Go online, use the ‘Add the Star’ tool which can be found at itd.idaho.gov/starcard and it provides you a unique checklist for you and the items that you need, so when you go to the DMV you’re prepared with all the documents that you need,” Gonzalez said.

For more information visit itd.idaho.gov/starcard.