On Thursday afternoon, Idaho submitted its petition to challenge the 2020 ruling of the U.S. ninth circuit court, which ruled against the state.

The suit originated from an act passed in March 2020, which made Idaho the first state to outright ban transgender participation in athletics. The act was passed under growing pressure to legislate transgender rights in sports.

“While we’ve been protecting fair and equal athletic competition and opportunities, activists have been pushing a radical social agenda that sidelines women and girls in their own sports,” said Idaho Governor Brad Little. “Athletic associations around the world have recognized the obvious truth that men and women are biologically different. Allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports creates a dangerous, unfair environment for women to showcase their incredible talent and access critical scholarships. We are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Idaho’s law and ensure that women and girls get the athletic opportunities they deserve.”

Lindsay Hecox, a transgender athlete, filed a lawsuit against the governor after being prohibited from participating in the Boise State women’s track team.

This ruling could have major effects across the country as 24 states have banned transgender participation in student athletics.