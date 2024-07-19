A newly released report indicates that Madison County achieved the fourth-lowest offense rate among counties in the state for the year 2023, recording 13.47 offenses per 1,000 residents.

This marks an improvement compared to 2022, when the offense rate stood at 18.64 per 1,000 residents.

The decrease in crime suggests effective law enforcement and community initiatives aimed at reducing criminal activity within the county.

The reduction in offenses also highlights Madison County’s progress in ensuring a safer environment for its residents, contributing to its reputation as one of the safer regions in the state.

Bannock County posted the highest offense rate in the state, with 84 offenses per 1,000 residents.

For more information, access the report on the Idaho State Police website.