The Idaho Department of Transportation will host classes this November to help attendees drive more safely in the snow. Image credit: Isabella Garn

The Idaho Transportation Department and the Idaho State Police will host a winter driving class on BYU-Idaho's campus on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.

The class will be taught in room 268 in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center. The class is free for all students and Rexburg community members to attend. Registration is not required.

The National Weather Service is currently forecasting rain and snow showers to arrive in Rexburg on Tuesday, Nov. 17, just in time for attendees to practice.

According to the event announcement on ITD's website, the class will cover topics like vehicle readiness, proper equipment, defensive driving techniques and how to safely share the road with snowplows. Instructors of the class will include state troopers and ITD snowplow operators.

The IDT's announcement clarifies that, though the class is open to all people of all driving skill levels, it will be "especially valuable for new or student drivers and residents not yet familiar with Idaho winters."

Belle Terribilini is a junior studying art history. Terribilini has experienced many snowy winters while growing up in Rexburg, and hopes that students will take advantage of this free class.

"Many students here are driving in snow for the very first time, which can be nerve-racking," Terribilini said. She said she loves the thought of the class, as it can "help keep yourself and those around you safe when driving during the winter."

According to the IDT, participants who complete the class will receive a coupon for 10 percent off a new set of tires at Les Schwab Tires, and also class certificates that can be submitted to auto insurance companies.