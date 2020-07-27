Idaho Transportation Improvement Program open for suggestions

The Idaho Transportation Department began a submission period for suggestions to improve Idaho transportation, specifically road repair.

It welcomes anything from large-scale interstate improvements to smaller projects like guardrail installation, so long as they improve transportation in Idaho.

These suggestions are a part of the Idaho Transportation Improvement Program, an initiative meant to empower Idaho citizens with a direct line of communication regarding fixing roads, sidewalks and general transportation safety.

“It’s a statewide, a 30-day comment period that’s open right now, so if anyone has any suggestions comments or guidance now is the time to give it to us,” said Megan Stark, public information officer for districts five and six of the Department. “It’s part of a seven-year initiative meant to individually identify programs. It guides the ITD through several state and federal programs that get things done.”

One successful project through the Idaho Transportation Improvement Program is the repair of U.S. Route 20’s Lorenzo Bridge in Madison County. The project ran from April to November 2019 and left the Lorenzo bridge in an improved, safer state than before.

To make suggestions on any repairs, restorations or upgrades that can be made to Idaho’s transportation network, email ITDcommunication@itd.idaho.gov.

Suggestions can be submitted until July 31, after which suggestions will not be permitted until next year.