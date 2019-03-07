Idaho’s very own Queen

Sharing is caring!











Written by Mollyanne Burgoyne

While she rings up waffle fries and breakfast burritos, Queen Pierre, a sophomore studying social work, is thinking of her father.

At 3 a.m., most students are still tucked into bed. But not Pierre. While the sun is still hidden from view, Pierre prepares to clean the David O. McKay Library. The three-block walk to campus is frigid, but this does little to deter her fiery spirit.

Quiet and unassuming, Pierre hauls bag after bag of garbage, with a smile on her face. As soon as her custodial job ends, she walks to the Crossroads for a double-shift as a cashier.

Pierre, originally from the Caribbean island of Trinidad, works two jobs to send money home to her father. With what little she has left over, Pierre scrimps and saves for tuition and everyday life. Her hope is to give her father the life he never had, things we believe to be necessities, like an indoor bathroom.

“I know people might say material things don’t matter, but he’s never had things,” Pierre said. “I want to be able to have him experience these things before he passes.”

Born the second youngest of eight children, Pierre has always admired her father, Hurman, and his strong will.

Pierre’s mother was more of a passerby than a parent. Her mother’s drug addiction took her out of Pierre’s life permanently when she was only 12 years old.

“My dad was always there for us,” she said. “He’s a very humble man.”

Hurman was dedicated to his role as a father and the sole caregiver of his many children. Despite not having formal education, Hurman worked several jobs to give his children every opportunity he didn’t have.

“Growing up, I never thought I’d be here, and just because of one step I took; it just changed my entire life,” Pierre said, speaking of her decision to be baptized at the age of 20.

Now 24, Pierre says joining The Church has given her opportunities to give back to her father and others. Pierre wants to comfort all who stand in need of it. Pierre knows her father is proud of her and the feeling is mutual.

“I want to be remembered for my big heart,” she said. “I want to be remembered for helping others who didn’t have anyone to help them.”