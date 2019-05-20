Illustrating the ‘unsung heroes’ of the Book of Mormon

Sharing is caring!











Aspiring artists, look out; Book of Mormon Central’s annual art contest is open once again.

This contest is designed to draw attention to the “unsung heroes” of the Book of Mormon, according to the Book of Mormon Central press release.

Their goal is to fill the Book of Mormon with beautifully illustrated images that capture the spirit of the book.

Some of the chapters that the organization has asked for are illustrations of 1 Nephi 6, 2 Nephi 22, Jacob 7, Alma 38, Helaman 9 and Ether 7, among 41 other chapters from the Book of Mormon.

Submissions are due by June 30, and all art can be submitted on their website.

The first place winner will receive $500; the second place winner will receive $350, and the third place winner will receive $200.

Book of Mormon Central is not an official organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints but is an independent organization. They started in 2004 and are headquartered in Utah County, Utah.

Book of Mormon Central has the overall goal of “building enduring faith in Jesus Christ by making the Book of Mormon accessible, comprehensible, and defensible to the entire world,” according to their website.

They accomplish this goal through interactive scripture apps, archives, notes and KnoWhys. KnoWhys are short essays, podcasts, videos and memes published on social media platforms related to the Book of Mormon.

“The team consists of archivists, researchers, writers, editors, reviewers, illustrators, narrators, audio engineers, video engineers, web designers, web and mobile developers, graphic artists, and social media publishers in addition to support personnel,” according to the website.

They take donations and are planning on raising $8,900,000 to “flood the Earth with the Book of Mormon,” according to their donations page.

Last year’s winners can be found here.