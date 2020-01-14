Improve your improv

Do you like to make people laugh? Are you quick on your feet? Have you ever considered trying improv? On Jan. 15 in the Hyrum Manwaring Center room 369, Unscripted is having auditions for their comedy group at 7 p.m.

Unscripted Comedy is an improv group run through student support, said show manager Jamie Gilbert, a senior in theatre studies. “We specialize in short-form improv, which is unscripted theatre.”

Gilbert has been a part of the Unscripted group for four years and has contributed to the group as a performer, and now as a show manager. Her responsibility is to cast the group, schedule and run rehearsals and put together shows.

Unscripted invites anyone interested in comedy and performing to audition.

“The key thing is to familiarize yourself with improv rules and come ready to share the spotlight with other people,” Gilbert said. “We are looking for storytellers.”

From theatre majors to web design majors all are encouraged to audition and try their hand at improv, no prerequisites or experience needed.

“We have always had a great time playing games and creating stories on the spot together,” said Shawn Hillman, a junior studying web design and development. “As cheesy as it sounds, we’re a family and it’s become more than just a club to me. Improv is one of my passions and I love it.”

Unscripted also provides workshops on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. in MC room 369. It’s always open to anyone who wants to learn more about improv.

For those interested in learning more, contact Jamie Gilbert at (712) 396-9635.