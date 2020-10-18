In a pandemic

A photographic journey of COVID-19 on BYU-Idaho campus and in the Rexburg community. Each photo contributed by BYU-Idaho photo students.
A sign on Main Street in Rexburg, Idaho indicates the number of active COVID-19 cases in the town. Photo credit: Grace Wride
A woman wears a homemade mask Photo credit: Grace Wride
Photo courtesy of Ellie Aguiar, hand sanitizer fills a full aisle of shelving in a grocery store
Photo courtesy of Kimberly Hunt, hand sanitizer stations appear multiple times in each building on campus
Certain business's doors indicate which side customers should enter or exit the building Photo credit: Grace Wride
Photo courtesy of Kimberly Hunt, a sign indicates when BYU-Idaho's testing center is open
Photo courtesy of Emily Russell, a sign in front of the equipment checkout center desk advises students on proper COVID-19 protocols
Photo courtesy of Olivia Weaver, a sign on the ground of an ice cream parlor reads "6 FT SAVES LIVES"
Photo courtesy of Olivia Weaver, a homemade mask hangs from the rearview mirror in a car
Photo courtesy of Emily Russell, a BYU-Idaho employee sorts approved exercise shirts
Photo courtesy of Mason McFadden, a stand of wooden-framed plexiglass creates a barrier between the cashier and customers at Taco Time
a homemade mask hangs from the review mirror of a car Photo credit: Grace Wride
Photo courtesy of Emily Russell, a BYU-Idaho student uses exercise equipment in the Hart gym
Two BYU-Idaho students wear masks in public Photo credit: Grace Wride
Photo courtesy of Ellie Aguiar, a grocery store notices customers of COVID-19 safety precautions
Photo courtesy of Mason McFadden, a Taco Time employee wears a taco-themed homemade mask
Photo courtesy of Eliza Kent, a BYU-Idaho student puts on her mask one side at a time
Photo courtesy of Carrin Nelson, a mask hangs from the rearview mirror of a car
Photo courtesy of Kimberly Hunt, two students wear masks as they study at a round table in the Kimble Building
Photo courtesy of Emily Russell, a BYU-Idaho employee wears a face shield
Photo courtesy of Carrin Nelson, Masks hang from a peg at a student's desk
Photo courtesy of Emily Russell, the equipment checkout center near the courts in the hard gym sport a sign and hand sanitizer station
Photo courtesy of Kimberly Hunt, a BYU-Idaho employee dresses in a surgical cap and gown to prepare to test others for COVID-19
Photo courtesy of Emily Russell, a student wears a mask in the Hart basketball courts
Photo courtesy of Emily Russell, a sign and arrows indicate what direction students can walk in to get into the gym
Photo courtesy of Emily Russell, empty chairs fill the Hart auditorium, each distanced 6 feet apart
Photo courtesy of Carrin Nelson, a sign asks purell users to "rub it in"
Photo courtesy of Mason McFadden, arrows on the ground of the MC indicate which direction students should walk in
Photo courtesy of Kimberly Hunt, a wrinkled arrow on the ground shows students the way on campus
Photo courtesy of Olivia Weaver, masks hang from the rearview mirror of a car
Empty chairs fill a section of the I-center Photo credit: Grace Wride
Photo courtesy of Emily Russell, a BYU-Idaho employee wipes down cycling equipment
Photo courtesy of Kimberly Hunt, an arrow on the ground shows students what direction to walk up the stairs
Photo courtesy of Megan White, empty chairs fill a section of the I-center
Photo courtesy of Kimberly Hunt, a sign reads "fight the virus"
Photo courtesy of Eliza Kent, a sign asks residents to help stop the spread of COVID-19
Photo courtesy of Carrin Nelson, few tables populate the MC Crossroads
Photo courtesy of Emily Russell, BYU-Idaho students wearing masks and gators prepare to use exercise equipment
Photo courtesy of Megan White, a woman wears a mask
Photo courtesy of Emily Russell, cycling bikes taped off
Photo courtesy of Megan White, a homemade mask lays on the grass
Photo courtesy of Eliza Kent, a student studies at a desk with a mask close by
Photo courtesy of Megan White, signs in all campus buildings ask students to maintain certain health protocols
Photo courtesy of Megan White, a BYU-Idaho employee sprays the door handle in the MC
Photo courtesy of Kimberly Hunt, the reflection of a BYU-Idaho employee dressed in surgical gear
Photo courtesy of Carrin Nelson, signs on the doors entering a campus building mark which ones are ok to enter
Photo courtesy of Carrin Nelson, a sign near the I-center invites those on campus to wear a mask
Photo courtesy of Megan White, a plastic bag with ziplock block anyone from drinking straight from the water fountain
Empty chairs fill the Hart Auditorium Photo credit: Grace Wride
Photo courtesy of Emily Russell, a BYU-Idaho employee wipes down weights in the Hart gym