Rexburg receives 14 inches of snow each January, on average, according to USClimateData.com. That’s a lot compared to Bismarck, North Dakota’s 9 inches or Boise, Idaho’s 5 inches.

Consequently, Rexburg City’s Public Works Department has detailed plans for snow removal and winter street maintenance.

“Every year … our snow removal happens,” Mayor Jerry Merrill said at the last city council meeting, “… and some folks like it and some don’t.”

Three city-owned graders and two hired out graders plow the city simultaneously, each covering a different section.

“We always go out at night because the vehicles on the road makes it really dangerous with our plows going,” said Keith Davidson, Rexburg Public Works director. “And especially as we go through intersections, we leave a berm, and so our plows have to back up and then try and get those berms out of those intersections.”

That is also why Rexburg City ordinance 1030 restricts street parking from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. between Dec. 7 and March 1. The berms formed by graders can trap cars, posing a safety hazard.

Plowing Rexburg typically takes about 8 to 10 hours and costs approximately $25,000 to $30,000.

A new grader can cost anywhere from $60,000 to $500,000, according to costowl.com.

Davidson explained how all street funds come out of the same budget.

“The more I spend on snow removal, the less money I have to spend on reconstruction of streets, fixing potholes, things of that nature, right?” Davidson said.

The city begins plowing when there are 2 inches of snow on the ground, or when 2 inches accumulates over time.

However, the city is not completely on its own. According to City Municipal Code 12.05.015, each property owner is responsible for clearing the sidewalks adjacent to their property within 24 hours of the city declaring a “Pedestrian Safety Snow Emergency.”

Additionally, BYU-Idaho clears the roads surrounding campus and hauls the snow off.

Domino’s Plowing for Pizza giveaway awarded the City of Rexburg $25,000 for snow plowing, “Because cold roads shouldn’t get in the way of hot pizza,” Domino’s website said.

The city constantly monitors the weather through several different sources and takes preventative measures before snow even begins to fall, the city’s winter street policies page explained.

The Street Department sprays a salt brine solution on all major roads, around schools, parking lots, steep roads and areas where traffic stops.

The brine works best when temperatures are above 20 degrees and conditions are dry enough that the brine will not wash away.

Comparing the City of Rexburg’s snow removal proficiency to snowier cities is often an uneven comparison because, during snowfall season, Rexburg’s daily high temperature rarely rises above freezing.

Rexburg’s unique situation is depicted by the graph below.

“If you’re routinely getting above 32 degrees, and you’re hitting 40 degrees that’s melting off snow on your roads, and it does a phenomenal job,” Davidson said. ” … But routinely, we’re a lot colder, like we’ll go sometimes 60 days not getting above 32 degrees, right, and so that really locks the snow down.”

Davidson explained how wet heavy storms come and dump snow and then a freeze will lock that snow down onto the roads, making it extremely difficult to remove.

In order to remove it, the city has to change their grader blades to a blade that will apply pressure downward and cut the icy snow off the roads, instead of just pushing it. That process takes more time.

During a Jan. 17 city council meeting, one member suggested reaching out to cities in a similar situation to try and learn from their methods.

“I drove around the whole city today,” said Bryanna Johnson, City Council member. “And to me, that was a danger.”

Council members also discussed reforming the 2-inch policy.

“There’s some areas that neighborhoods would be like, ‘Mine didn’t get plowed,'” Davidson said. “And they might have been one of the first ones plowed. Yeah, and then enough snow fell that we have to come back around.”