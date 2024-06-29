From close and convenient to one of the nation’s top-rated fireworks shows there are an array of activities for students and community members to enjoy on July 4.

Independence Day Parade

The annual Rexburg Independence Day Parade rolls out at 10 a.m. from Smith Park, will continue down Main Street and turn left on S 2nd West. It concludes at the roundabout where 4th South and 2nd West intersect at approximately noon, according to the city of Rexburg.

World War II Veteran Kenneth Brown and his wife Jean Brown will be the parade marshals.

“After attending Rigby High School, he joined the Marine Corps and almost immediately went overseas. In addition to his combat duties, he became assistant to the 5th Marine Corps Division chaplain, Warren Cuthriell. Together they served on Iwo Jima and Nagasaki, Japan. Kenneth witnessed the flag raise on Mount Suribachi, while in Iwo Jima,” according to the Rexburg area chamber of commerce.

Jean Clark was a schoolteacher in Rigby when following Kenneth Brown’s three-year mission to the Western states, they met and were married in 1950.

Kenneth Brown attended school at Ricks College and Brigham Young University and then taught for the Church Education System for 36 years.

Kenneth and Jean Brown served in the Jacksonville, Florida mission and now reside in Rexburg.

City policy prohibits placing personal items on the sidewalk before 6 p.m. the night before the event, and all items placed before then will be removed.

Flag Raising and National Anthem

For those looking to kick off Independence Day celebrations sooner, a flag–raising ceremony and the national anthem performance will start at 9 a.m. at the Madison County Courthouse on Main Street.

Main Street Mile

The family fun run Main Street Mile begins at 9:45 a.m. near the parade starting point at the southeast corner of Smith Park, according to their webpage.

Each registered runner will receive a free pass to Rexburg Rapids valid all of Independence Day.

Runners may register here, or on race day. Early and same–day registration costs $5.

Racers check in at Mountain America Credit Union located at 18 N 2nd E.

The mile-long race preceding the parade will finish near Deseret Park at the intersection of S 2nd W and W 2nd S.

Rexburg Fireworks

Fireworks will be fired off from Teton Lakes Golf Course, Rexburg Rapids and Madison Middle School at approximately 10 p.m.

Firework watchers can turn the radio to KUPI 99.1 for patriotic tunes to accompany the show.

Red, White and Run 5K and Festival

BYU-Idaho is helping students get excited for the fourth by celebrating on July 2 with games, free snow cones and a watermelon eating contest.

Prizes will be given for best spirit of America dress.

Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. in the upper fields with the race starting at 7:15 p.m.

All participation is free.

Idaho Falls Fireworks

For those willing to brave the traffic, the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration will launch over 18,505 fireworks synchronized to a soundtrack designed to honor America’s veterans and founding fathers, according to a press release.

“This is one of the nation’s largest fireworks displays,” said Julie Heckman, the American Pyrotechnics Association executive director, in a press release.

Viewers may tune into Classy 97 KLCE to listen to the show.

The performance boosts technology ensuring nearly perfect synchronization achieved through running hundreds of simulations with visualizing software and 3D models.

Spectators at the Snake River Landing will be in range to hear the broadcast through over 100 wireless speakers provided for the event.

The Snake River Landing is the only amphitheater in the country specifically designed for fireworks shows, according to a Melaleuca Freedom Celebration press release.

A special parking and traffic flow plan directing cars to park determined by the direction they will need to return home has been designed for the event and is accessible here.

“In America, it’s easy to take our freedoms for granted,” said Melaleuca’s Executive Chairman Frank Vandersloot. “Sometimes we need to be reminded that freedom isn’t free. It came at a tremendous cost, not paid by us, but paid by the over one million men and women who have died in battle since 1776. Their lives were cut short because of their incomprehensible sacrifice.”