Indoor activities for winter 2021

Let’s be honest, winter activities outside are fun, but after a while, it’s just too cold outside. People tend to spend more time inside where it’s warm and cozy. It’s nice for a while, but sitting around on your phone gets boring pretty fast. You may feel like you have lost all hope, but do not fret. Here are five activities to do inside, suggested by Apartment 2412 in Centre Square.

1. Just Dance

What better way to release some energy and have fun at the same time than by playing Just Dance. It’s Apt. 2412’s number one favorite activity. Don’t have a Wii Console? Neither do they. Just look up a good Just Dance song on YouTube, put it up on the tv and you are good to go. It’s fun, and it’s also a great workout.

2. Card Games

A list of face card games are Speed, King’s Corners, Solitaire, Slap Jack, Spoons and 313. Some other fun card games they recommend are Wackee Six, Spicy Uno, Cover Your Assets and Exploding Kittens.

3. Yoga

As most students know, school can get really stressful sometimes. Yoga is one of the best ways to relax and clear the mind. It’s also a great way to exercise and stretch the body. The school holds free yoga classes in the John W. Hart building, and students can sign up for them at campusrec.byui.edu.

4. Jackbox Games

Jackbox games are super fun and a great way to include big groups. There are lots of fun options and games to play and they really help you to bond with the group. Students can look at Jackbox packs to purchase and play at jackboxgames.com. It’s also a perfect activity for FHE nights!

5. Make Food

Everyone loves food. No one can go wrong with food, especially when it’s a warm, home-cooked meal. Apt. 2412’s top four favorite meals to make are: Chicken Pillows, Homemade Pizza, Tacos and barbecue sauce and ranch chicken bagels (similar to the monster bagels at Soleil in the Manwaring Center on campus).