Inside the Simulation Suite

The Simulation Suite was created three years ago to help nursing students practice the skills that they learn in class.
“The Simulation Center is a mock hospital that we use to train nursings students,” said Michael Metzger, the Nursing Department simulation technician. “Downstairs we have two skills labs where they learn skills like inserting IV’s. Then they take all the skills they’ve learned and practice on student patients in the Simulation Lab. They learn how to care for patients, which includes a lot of critical thinking.”
The simulation Suite is usually open every Monday, Wednesday and sometime Friday to allow nursing students to practice. Every time they run the simulation, they have different scenarios. Some of the scenarios they run are pediatric care day, Cancer Care Day, Palliative Care day, Cardiac Day and so on.
“Working in the sim lab has been an amazing experience and it teaches me a lot. One thing it teaches me is that I don’t know everything, so I have had to turn off my pride and ask for help on occasion,” said Brittany Weischedel, a Senior studying Psychology.