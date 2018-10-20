Inside the Simulation Suite

The simulation Suite is usually open every Monday, Wednesday and sometime Friday to allow nursing students to practice. Every time they run the simulation, they have different scenarios. Some of the scenarios they run are pediatric care day, Cancer Care Day, Palliative Care day, Cardiac Day and so on.

“Working in the sim lab has been an amazing experience and it teaches me a lot. One thing it teaches me is that I don’t know everything, so I have had to turn off my pride and ask for help on occasion,” said Brittany Weischedel, a Senior studying Psychology.