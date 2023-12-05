The start of the competition began with a 30-minute timer, and multiple students grabbed their laptops and began to type.

“What I really love about being in the Computing Society is the inspiration that we can have from our peers,” said Preston Corless, the next Computer Society project president. “Learning about a new tool or learning about different methods of coding from our peers.”

The contestants in the competition are undetermined until thirty minutes have passed. Five students raised their hands to compete in the showcase when the timer stopped.

Each student’s projects aree individualized, and the winners of the competition were Linda Spellman’s color generator and Asher Smith’s Chrome extension.

The newly announced Computer Society president, Jesus Del Barrio, shared how he became the new leader of the society.

“I prayed for more opportunities for leadership opportunities,” Barrio said.

He came across the opportunity to sign up for the Computing Society leadership, which seemed like the answer to his prayers. Barrio wants to serve and help the Computer Society grow.

Next semester the Computing Society will meet weekly on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. in the Science and Technology Center (398).