Inspiring women in marriage and family studies

Marriage and Family Studies is a major designed to teach the importance of home and family, according to the BYU-Idaho website.

Hannah Weber, a freshman majoring in marriage and family studies, discussed her feelings about her major and the things that come with it.

“There’s a ton of stereotypes around the marriage and family studies major, especially for my demographic,” Weber said. “People think that I’m just learning how to be married, which is not at all why I want to go into therapy. I know what I’m doing and why I’m doing it.”

Weber got into marriage and family studies because of how strong and close her own family is. She wants to be able to help people change for the better and create better family relationships.

“I really want to work in a field that helps people because I like working with people, and I want to be able to improve people’s lives,” Weber said. “Being a therapist, I’d be able to do that.”

Stephanie Finlayson, a senior majoring in marriage and family studies and a mother to five girls, expressed her gratitude for education and how it strengthens her family and helps her encourage her daughters.

“Having an education was so empowering for me,” Finlayson said. “I would be able to be a better mother for my girls with the more education that I got.”

Finlayson and her husband are both full-time students and switch off watching their kids, so each of them can get their studying done. She and her husband plan on purchasing a company after they graduate this July.

As Finlayson and her family plan to move on from Rexburg, she conveyed her feelings on her education.

“Being able to learn about how to better our marriage and different ways to help our marriage, we feel a lot more prepared for that next step than we would’ve been if I hadn’t gone back to school,” Finlayson said.

Both Weber and Finlayson see their major as a way to improve not only themselves but also those around them.

