Students of Rexburg: Inspiring women of BYU-Idaho

According to the BYU-Idaho Newsroom, about 9,000 women attend BYU-Idaho. Two particular women who inspire others are Nzinga Lawson and Emily Watkins.

Lawson, a junior studying social work, was raised in the Muslim faith by a single mother who passed away from cancer when she was 13 years old. After her mom passed away, she was adopted by close family friends who were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She joined the Church shortly after.

“My mom wanted me to live with them because they were members of the Church, and my mom really liked how she raised her kids,” Lawson said.

Lawson inspires her friends and roommates by being strong in troubling circumstances.

“My mother’s death has basically shaped me into the person I am today,” she said. “It’s made me a lot stronger than I thought I could be.”

Lawson chose her major as a result of her circumstances growing up.

“My backstory made me choose to be a social worker,” Lawson said. “It’s made me want to listen to people’s stories. Not having a mom in my life makes me want to be a mom to those who don’t have a mom in their life or at least a motherly figure.”

Watkins, a junior majoring in marriage and family studies, also chose her major to help people.

“I’m really passionate about my major,” Watkins said. “I want to be a counselor and be able to help kids and families.”

Watkins uses her talents to inspire her roommates and her friends. She started doing art in high school, but she didn’t think it would impact her life in the way that it has.

Watkins took an art class in high school and realized that she had a talent for it.

“I noticed that I would stay in the art room after class trying to perfect my art,” Watkins said.

She drew a portrait of singer Sam Smith, and it got a lot of good feedback, so she started doing more portraits. She now has an Etsy page where she sells her work.

Her favorite things to draw are pictures of the Savior and temples.

“I’ve seen so many testimonies grow because of my drawings of the Savior, and that’s what keeps me drawing,” Watkins said.

Watkins believes that anyone can bless others with the talents they were given.

“Everyone is blessed with talents, and it’s up to us to how we use them to impact others’ lives or inspire others,” Watkins said.