A look at Spring 2019 IBC companies

Integrated Business Core is a well-attended class which allows business majors to learn how to create and run a company while selling their products to fellow BYU-Idaho students.

Over the past few semesters, there have been stands that offer Mexican food, ice cream, custard, keychains, stickers, grilled cheese sandwiches, Cards for Rexburg, handmade wooden rings out of skateboards, and vinyl t-shirts. These are only a few of the sales items that IBC groups have sold.

This Spring 2019 semester, BYU-I students can look forward to eight IBC businesses selling unique foods, handmade products and fashionable attire listed below:

In The Loop, neck ties-near – Near the Help Desk in the Manwaring Center

Phil’s, Philly Cheesesteaks – Spencer W. Kimball Building

Uncle Pop’s, soda – TBA

The Shack, hot dogs – Joseph Fielding Smith Building

Boneless Bytes, chicken wings – Science and Technology Center

Outdoorish, hammocks – By the Skybridge in Manwaring Center

Yellow Stitch, scrunchies – TBA

The Dog House, hot dogs – Amphitheatre

These companies, spread out across campus, seek to meet student’s needs and wants whether that be a delicious meal for lunch, a quick snack to go, fun times with friends, or sporting fresh and original merchandise.

“If you try ours, you’re going to figure out what you’re missing,” said Kendra Abeyta, a sophomore studying business management and current marketing adviser of Phil’s Philly Cheesesteaks.

Outdoorish promises products students will love including hammocks, t-shirts that say ‘Come Hang Out With Me’, solar-powered chargers and Bluetooth speakers.

“Our main focus is creating relationships and hanging out with friends,” said Kristianne Malzone, a junior studying business marketing and current chief marking officer of Outdoorish. “It will be really good for students to follow our page on Instagram because we are going to be posting promotions and company updates.”

These IBC companies serve the school and the students with their products and the money they make from this experience. Each business student receives real-world experience by participating in this event.

“They can look forward to taking pride in what students are capable of creating and what they are learning,” said Redge Allen, a Business Marketing professor who oversees the IBC companies.