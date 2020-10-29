Interactive campus map receives new update

Imagine having an app on your phone that showed you the fastest way to get from one part of campus to another. Or even from one classroom to another. Thanks to a new update to the online campus map, that is now a reality.

Earlier this month, BYU-Idaho’s Information Technology Department launched the new and improved interactive campus map.

Kade Smith, a geographic information system senior engineer for BYU-Idaho, oversaw the creation of the data used in the new map. He recounted how the university chose to map out every building and walkway on the BYU-I campus using their own hand-crafted data, as opposed to leaving a more well-known company like Google to accomplish the task.

“Google has decided that they don’t really want to do indoor mapping,” Smith said. “They went really hard at it about five or six years ago, and then realized that this is a huge beast to have to tackle because buildings change, and they would have to have somebody going out there every three to six months to basically map out (the interiors) of a building.”

The map provides directions to and from the different campus buildings, via stairways, walkways, streets and even elevators, if requested by a user who is handicapped or requires the use of a wheelchair.

“I can type in a room and (the app) would show me the exact path and the exact staircase to go down,” said Paige Brown, the Internal Communications Coordinator for the IT Department.

Brown recently graduated from BYU-I and works in the IT Department full time. After learning of the new interactive map that was launched by the department, she reflected on her time as a freshman, new to campus, who would often find herself getting lost.

“I remember being a freshman (and) downloading an app called I-Cross Campus,” Brown said. “I don’t remember anything about that app, but I know I used it a lot (because) I would get lost a lot as a freshman.”

Brown was careful to point out the difference between the new interactive map and any other normal app.

“It’s not really an app in the (sense of how) people think about the word ‘app’,” Brown said. “Calling it a web site would probably be the most accurate way to refer to it.”

Sergii Gushchin, a senior, and Vova Zhdanov, a junior, are both studying computer science, and helped Smith write the code that went toward creating the map. Smith believes that endeavors and projects like these can be relevant to anyone, regardless of whether mapping is something a person is interested in pursuing or not.

“This is something that can affect almost any industry you’re going into,” Smith said.

The map is currently available for all students to access on maps.byui.edu. With it, the IT department hopes that the updates to the web site will make it easier for students to get around campus.