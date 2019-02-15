Interest in love languages spikes to all time high

Sharing is caring!











Search interest in “love languages” is at an all-time high as people look for ways to share and express love, inspired by Gary Chapman’s 1995 book The Five Languages of Love.

According to Google Trends, searches for Chapman’s love languages increased by 98 value search points since March 2004. The searches enjoy a certain spike during the Valentine’s Day holiday.

The love language “words of affirmation” has picked up in search interest and surpassed all other love languages this Valentine’s Day.

People in the U.S. are consistently interested in the “quality time” love language, but the other languages of “service,” “touch” and “receiving gifts” have lacked in general search interest.

“Words of affirmation” had only a search value score of 16 in July 2004, but has increased gradually to its 100 value score this Valentine’s Day.

Paige Zohner, a student studying recreation management, said, “I think words of affirmation are huge because a lot of our communication is not face to face anymore.” She also believes that having a significant other tell her how they feel would be more meaningful than receiving a gift.

This thought process is consistent with the search trends, as gifts and service are lacking in popularity.

Before you rush to the store to grab a box of chocolates for your significant other this Valentine’s Day season, try expressing your feelings through words first.