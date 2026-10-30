Charles Ginn finds common ground through interfaith friendships

For students in Rexburg, interacting with other members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on a daily basis is the standard. While this gives students the opportunity to build on the testimonies of their professors and peers, as well as grow in an environment supportive to their faith, many miss out on the experience of learning about people of other faiths.

The religions of the world are a rich tapestry of complex and diverse cultures, histories and values that offer valuable insight about the human experience. Charles Ginn, current Interfaith Leadership Society president and a sophomore studying biology, was able to interact with a wide range of religions on his mission in Australia.

"(I)n Australia I met Sikhs, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus," Ginn said. "I love getting to know the culture, the beliefs, and finding that common ground and similarities from the different religions."

Students don't have to travel to Australia to interact with other churches in meaningful ways. The Interfaith Leadership Society at BYU-Idaho demonstrates the importance of understanding other religions by welcoming students of other faiths, educating students about different religions and facilitating respectful communication between religions.

Charles Ginn provides information about the Interfaith Leadership Society. Image credit: Interfaith Leadership Society

Bridging gaps through understanding

Ginn said, "Whenever people come to our church, we should always make them feel welcome. Here at school, when you see someone different, I think it's so important to make them feel welcome and talk to them about what they believe ... It doesn't have to be an awkward conversation; it can be an exciting conversation."

He reaffirms the importance of the mission of the Interfaith Leadership Society by emphasizing connection through mutual respect and an open mind to other beliefs. While many shy away from asking questions out of fear of offending, Ginn says that this is one of the best was to create interfaith understanding and genuine friendship.

"Especially as a missionary, you love when people ask you questions about what you believe. I'm from North Carolina, so I wasn't around a whole lot of members growing up either," said Ginn. "Growing up, I guess I was a bit nervous to answer questions ... but still, I loved engaging with questions about what I believed."

Interfaith Leadership Society members pose together. Image credit: Interfaith Leadership Society

Interfaith site visits

At the end of each semester, the Interfaith Society has a site visit, where students travel off campus to a place of worship of another religion to meet people of different faiths and learn more about what they believe. This follows the Interfaith Leadership Society mission, which is to connect different religions by not only tolerance, but curiosity and friendship. The site visit is a way for students to apply what they have learned in a real-world setting.

Last semester, they visited the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Students learned about their religion and had the opportunity to connect with members of their faith. The Seventh-day Adventists provided a potluck afterward, facilitating a social and friendly environment for the two religions to connect.

Ginn said, "They were some of the nicest people I ever met ... (The Interfaith Society) has always been well received and given a warm welcome."

These visits are one way the Interfaith Society allows BYUI students to experience and build connections between other faiths. Ginn's interest in finding common ground between religions began as he grew up in North Carolina.

Interfaith Leadership Society members participate in a game. Image credit: Interfaith Leadership Society

Friendship across faiths

Ginn said that he had a close friend his senior year of high school who was searching for a denomination to be a part of. Although she was not interested in joining the Church, they would share experiences and beliefs with each other respectfully. This sparked Ginn's interest in connecting with people of different beliefs.

"I just knew then that I loved sharing with people and learning about them," said Ginn. "It's just so interesting how different beliefs can be ... and how hard it can be to find the truth. I love sharing the love of Christ with people because I think it's the best way to help them find truth."

An Interfaith Leadership Society table is set up in the gym to provide information. Image credit: Interfaith Leadership Society

Getting involved in Interfaith Leadership Society

Ginn said, "When I found the Interfaith Leadership Society here, the first meeting I went to they were looking for another officer. So I volunteered and have been with it ever since."

The Interfaith Leadership Society is an opportunity for students who want to learn about other religions in meaningful ways through discussions, visits from leaders of other faiths, and even trips to other places of worship. Students have the opportunity to find common ground and create interfaith friendships.

As students learn to appreciate both the differences and similarities of religions, they cultivate a greater understanding and respect of culture and the world around them. Ginn believes that educating himself about other churches has helped him become a better leader and missionary who understands the importance of making others feel welcome within the Church.

The Interfaith Leadership Society holds activities every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. in room 140 of the John Taylor Building. All students are welcome and can sign up at the Interfaith Leadership Society Homepage. Students are able to join a community connecting different histories, cultures and values through interfaith understanding.