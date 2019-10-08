International Cinema available at BYU-Idaho

BYU-Idaho International Cinema, a free biweekly campus event, will be airing “The Fencer” on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Jacob Spori building. This event has been functioning for nearly a decade, and it is open for all students.

“The Fencer” is based on a true account of a fencing teacher constricted to fight a war on the German side. Years later, he is now being sought for punishment by the Russians due to his untimely union with the German army. The story focuses on his hiding from his past while trying to make a new start.

The films shown at these events offer viewers exposure to foreign cultures and different perspectives in the humanities. Some of these cultures include Russian, German and Japanese, to name a few.

Michael Cornick, BYU-I academic adviser and professor of humanities, will be introducing the upcoming film in Spori 35. Cornick suggested that everyone should give these films a try.

“Anybody who has not had much exposure to international cinema would appreciate it,” Cornick said. “(As well as) those who have–as some of the films we offer may not be as easy to get a hold of, and the theatrical setting will provide a better experience.”

The films to be aired this fall range in diversity with selections from Cornick and professors of art and psychology. Attendees can expect anything from classical features to more recent and even animated ones, all with a unique storyline and spin.

International Cinema provides a unique realm of film for those in attendance.

“People will find that many of the films are quite different from most American movies, and I mean that in a good way,” Cornick said. “We’re used to having [films] all tidy and nice and wrapped up in the end. Conversely, these international films give us a challenging perspective and look at simple things in a detailed way that we typically don’t get to see.”

Cornick said that many of the on-campus faculty members consider BYU-Idaho International Cinema to be “one of the best-hidden secrets on campus.”

Six films are offered per semester. Students attend for class credit, entertainment, or other academic purposes. Five more films remain for showing during this fall semester, and they are open to everyone for free.