BYU-Idaho had their first International Dance Night on Thursday in the MC Ballroom.

The International Dance Night theme was Indian/Bollywood style dancing. There were four instructors leading the group in learning two choreographed dances. The night began with group-led stretching prior to beginning the teaching portion.

Each dance was taught in segments with many repetitions for practice. The dances were choreographed to the songs “Kala Chasma” and “Tune Maari Entriyaan.”

“I’m just excited to get to know more people and make some new friends and to learn about dancing and have some fun.” said Loralyn Davidson, a student at the event.

This was the first International Dance Night at BYU-I and there are more to come. They are held every 1st and 3rd Thursday of the Month from 8-11 p.m. in the MC Ballrooms.

The next themes coming up are German and African. The instructors that teach the choreography are volunteers, and they can be international students representing the night’s theme country.

“A lot of our international students… they are always looking for a place away from home to call home, ” said Krystal Rodriguez, am employee at the International Office. “And so if this is their home, they want to share their culture with other people and make them their family and so they kind of want to just share with everyone and BYU-I is all about keeping campus together and the student body together and this is their way (of) trying to do that.”

Tickets are $3 when you have your I-card or I-number. Tickets can also be purchased before the event.