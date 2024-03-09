International Services hosted a ‘Rep Your Culture’ Fashion Show promoting Cultural Night in the Hyrum Manwaring Center’s Crossroads on Thursday.

Emily Quizhpe and Joshua Harris both modeled and represented the Colombian and Ecuadorian cultures at Thursday’s event. They will also make an appearance in Saturday’s Cultural Night.

Quizhpe modeled a traditional Ecuadorian white blouse, blue skirt and golden statement jewelry. Harris modeled a Columbian outfit of an Ecuadorian patterned shirt, linen pants and a Panama hat.

Quizhpe said she wanted to share her culture and lineage with everyone.

“I loved dancing and being part of this amazing, fabulous community of Latinos,” said Quizhpe. “It was just super fun, and I loved every part of it.”

Quizhpe and Harris said their group’s performance will be one of Cultural Night’s longest, and they are excited to show the audience a high-energy performance.

“We gotta bring the energy, we gotta close out the night,” said Harris. “We gotta leave it with a bang.”

Quizhpe added audience members should check out Mama’s Lunchies at the John W. Hart Building’s east entrance.

“Also, while you’re at cultural night, buy Mamma’s Lunchies,” said Quizhpe. “We’re an IBC group, buy some dessert, gourmet sandwiches.”

Cultural Night will be held in the Hart Auditorium on Saturday from 8-11 p.m.