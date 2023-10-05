Sept. 26 marked the beginning of the fall 2023 semester intramural sports. The semester’s first session of intramurals includes leagues for flag football, grass volleyball, softball, soccer and ultimate frisbee.

Students gather, all from many different backgrounds and majors, to play some of their favorite sports. The intramurals offer an opportunity for students to play the sports they love in a fun and uplifting environment.

Abby Wischmeier, a freshman in her first semester, decided to play intramural softball even though she did not know anyone on the team.

“I love sports and so if I know that I can play it, I’ll go ahead and do it,” Wischmeier said.

Another student, Conner Brown, has played intramural softball for the past two years.

“I’m just excited to play with my friends and have a good time,” Brown said.

Many students play intramural sports to win the title of “Intramural Champion.” In each co-rec league, there will be playoffs where one team will emerge as champions.

