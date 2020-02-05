Intruder at Brazil Missionary Training Center shot by police

On Feb. 5, an intruder entered the São Paulo, Brazil Missionary Training Center armed with a knife according to Nei Garcia, the Brazil area director of Public Affairs in a news release to Church News.

According to the statement released by the Church Newsroom, “At some point, when the intruder attempted to attack police, he was shot and killed by police.”

The man was detained at the reception desk by the MTC’s security until police arrived. The missionaries and staff are all safe. Their families are being informed about the incident, according to the statement.

“We are grateful for the prayers and support that have been offered at this time both for the missionaries and the family of the individual who was killed,” Garcia said.

Police are still investigating closely with the local authorities and are providing support to the missionaries and staff.