Stress in planning a wedding? Is marriage scary? Here’s some advice

There are many things that go into planning a wedding. It may be difficult for students to balance school while planning their dream wedding. Here is some advice to relieve the stress of weddings and marriage

1. Enjoy the experience.

Although the planning may be frustrating, take a step back and be in the moment. Remember the reasons for the wedding and appreciate the people who are helping with the wedding.

According to Brides, “There are moments where you will literally feel like you are floating on cloud nine because you just couldn’t be any happier.”

2. Do not let people take control of the wedding.

Whether it’s simple decorations or big decisions, don’t let people tell you what to do.

“It’s your day, you and your future spouse,” said Max Norton, a senior studying biology. “Be firm and positive in your part of the wedding.”

3. Be flexible with the dream wedding vision.

The wedding may not be perfect; color schemes, decorations and venues may change. Think of other things that would work better. Sometimes, things fall apart so everything can come together.

“Sometimes, last-minute planning can work in your favor,” according to The Knot, “The closer your date, the more bargaining power you have.”

4. Communicate with your future spouse.

“Make sure that you are open about everything and comfortable to talk about the things that may be awkward,” said Josh Donaldson, a sophomore studying computer engineering.

After the wedding is done, it is time for marriage.

5. No marriage will ever be perfect, but not all marriages are doomed to fail. The key to marriage is work.

“The idea of ‘falling out of love’ simply isn’t true,” said Cole Ratcliffe, a faculty member from the Home & Family Department. “People don’t fall out of love; they stop choosing to love. Remember that love is a choice and that you can always act lovingly — even if you don’t feel like it.”

6. One misconception of marriage is that if both partners give 50% in a marriage, then it will add up to 100%.

On the other hand, both partners should be able to give 100% throughout their marriage because hard days will come, and one spouse will need to rely on another to make it through.

According to Reader’s Digest, “The happiest couples … tended to share bank accounts, make themselves emotionally vulnerable, and never bring up divorce.”

7. Stay connected as a couple and don’t take the time together for granted.

According to President Russell M. Nelson, “Marriages would be happier if nurtured more carefully.”

It is not about achieving a perfect marriage; it is about having the strength to endure to the end with your spouse. Through bad times and good times, you choose each other.