Is what you want what you should want?

In his devotional address, Adam Ririe, the devotional speaker June 16, posed this question: “When you look out on the horizon of your life, what do you hope to see out there?”

A few minutes later, he quoted Alma 29:4, “… for I know that he granteth unto men according to their desire.”

In response to this scripture, Ririe asked three more questions:

“What do I want? Is what I want what I should want? How do I change what I want to what I should want?“

What do I want?

“A good place to start is with how you spend your time and what occupies your thoughts, especially when you have a moment to yourself,” Ririe said in his address.

He compared these desires to Christmas and a time his father told him something at dinner when he was younger. He said the mystery, anticipation and the excitement of the gifts we’ll get often outweigh the actual getting of the gifts and the following days.

“So, we may think we want something, but when we get it, it may not end up being the thing we really wanted,” Ririe said. “There is a relationship between the quality of the thing we desire and the joy that we might receive when we finally acquire or achieve it.”

Is what I want what I should want?

Ririe explained there will be a personal answer from the Lord to this question, but also cited Elder Neal A. Maxwell when he said, “Whenever spiritually significant things are under way, righteous desires are present.”

How do I change what I want to what I should want?

“What we desire is up to us,” Ririe said in his address.

So, it is in our power to change what we want.

“Fortunately, if our desires aren’t what they should be, the Lord can educate and tutor our desires until they are of the highest quality,” Ririe said.

To close, Ririe ended with an invitation.

“If we all get what we want, then I’d invite you to spend some time considering what it is you really want,” Ririe said. “If you don’t know what you want, or if what you want isn’t what you should want, ask the Lord for help. Pray about your feelings and your experiences so that the Lord can help to educate and tutor your desires. Remember, the highest quality desires can provide the most joy, but almost always take time and patience to acquire.”