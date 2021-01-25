Is your address available to other students?

There was a loud knock at the door. It was almost midnight, the streets were quiet and no one should have been showing up unexpectedly.

A BYU-Idaho student — who wishes to remain anonymous for safety concerns — opened the door to find two unknown and unprompted Domino’s delivery guys, without any pizza. Instead, they forcefully gave the student a jack-o-lantern and demanded her signature.

The student reported the incident to the police in late Oct. 2020 and talked with the owner of the local Domino’s, but there was nothing that could be done.

While no one is sure how they acquired her address, this student was still very nervous. These strangers knew her name and address and weren’t afraid to knock on her door in the middle of the night.

In her conversation with a local police officer, he stated that the Rexburg Police Department has warned the school about sharing the addresses of students due to safety concerns.

According to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, “Schools may disclose, without consent, ‘directory’ information such as a student’s name, address, telephone number, date and place of birth, honors and awards, and dates of attendance.”

Last semester, BYU-I changed who can access students’ information in the student directory, according to Lauri Arensmeyer, a registrar. Now, only those with current or past BYU-I login credentials can access students’ information. Prior to that, the directory was accessible to anyone.

BYU-I also considers the following to be “public and directory information” and can be released without the student’s consent: e-mail addresses, major and more.

Students are able to update their privacy settings to change what information is public to others. To do this, a student can go to the student directory and find their own name. Once they’ve done that, there will be an option to “Change Display Options.” From there, the student can hide their address, photo, number, email or any other information they are uncomfortable with being public.

One of the top tips listed on BYU-I’s Public Safety website is, “Never post your phone number, address or other personal information anywhere online.”

Students should stay proactive in their own safety, said Stephen Bunnell, the director of public safety at BYU-I. He suggests students lock their doors, hide information they aren’t comfortable having public, stay in well-lit areas at night and reach out when they need help.

In an effort to help individuals feel more comfortable on campus, the Public Safety Office offers escorts to students. If a student feels unsafe because it’s late at night, or due to past trauma or any other reason, they can call the office at (208)-496-3000 and request an escort to their car or apartment. Someone is in the office at all times. There have been more extreme cases where students have been escorted from class to class.

“When there’s been an incident, one of the first things I ask is, ‘Does the person know where you live?’ Sometimes the answer is yes, but more often it’s, ‘They know which complex I live in,” said Nick Rammell, Title IX coordinator.

Another issue brought up by Rammell was dating apps. He says Mutual and Tinder are “complete disasters.” He has heard many stories of students giving someone their address, then being sexually assaulted by the individual. He urges students to never give out their address.

Scroll conducted a survey that included 17 students, only four were okay with their address being public to all students. Six of the participants were aware they could change their information, eight of them knew their address was public and three of them shared personal stories about people showing up to their apartment unannounced.

The women in the survey used words like “creepy,” “sketch,” “yuck” and “shocked” to describe how they felt when they found out this information was public.

“I’d prefer other people not know where I live or have access to my information,” said TJ Wampler, a senior studying business management.

BYU-I makes its annual security reports public for everyone to see. Their goal is to stop and prevent incidents and to keep students safe on campus. There are resources available to those who need help regarding their safety.

“Public safety would be one, dean of students would be two, Title IX would be three, but if you go to any of the three, they should be able to troubleshoot that, no problem,” Bunnell said when discussing where students should go when they are concerned or feeling unsafe.

BYU-I also has Rape Aggression Defense Systems and Basic Physical Defense classes available to women. This is to educate and train them on how to defend themselves against sexual assault. The classes are taught by Public Safety Officers. You can find their schedule and more information on their website.