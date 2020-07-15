“It feels like we are pushed 30 steps back”

Michelle Relitz always wanted a lot of kids, but when she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 7 years old, it complicated having a future family.

When Michelle was pregnant with her first child, a baby boy, the doctors told her there were high risks with her pregnancy because of her diabetes and other health concerns. She went through with it anyway, determined to start a big family with her husband, Steve Relitz.

Michelle was overwhelmed with joy when she and her baby both survived, though she was told that she wouldn’t be able to carry a child again.

Years passed and the family started to consider the idea of adoption. The process was long; social workers told them it could take over a year until they’d even be allowed to adopt.

To their surprise, one month and four days after submitting the adoption papers, they were approved and had a child ready to adopt. They didn’t know if the child was a boy or girl, Black or white, and they didn’t care — they were finally growing their family.

The Family Now

Now the Relitz’s child is all grown up. Her name is Sariah Relitz, a senior studying elementary education at BYU-Idaho. In her home state of Virginia she lived a unique life, being a Black girl adopted into a white family.

“Growing up in a white family I always knew I was ‘different,‘” Sariah Relitz said. “I didn’t really think much of it until going into grade school when someone asked why I was brown and my mother wasn’t. I remember that’s when I realized I was different, and I hated that fact.”

She struggled to understand why she was treated differently outside of the home, despite her parents and brother never treating her differently.

“I grew up in a loving, fun home, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Sariah said. “My mom and dad would always reassure my anxious self in saying, ‘You are my child, you’ll always be my child and nothing will ever change that fact.’ I always knew that I was meant for this family and they are my family. I’ll love them forever and always.”

Her family reassured her often, but Sariah Relitz still struggled to feel accepted by others. She felt that eyes were always watching and that whispers were always about her.

“Racism has been a part of my entire life,” Sariah said. “When I say that I’ve been called names and racial slurs, you name it, I’ve been called it. I’ve seen people pull children away from me because they have a stereotype of me. When I say entire life as well, I think of the future too. I think about my future children and what will they have to face too, will it be as bad as it is now? Will it be better? Who knows, that’s why I say my entire life. Because I have to think about stuff like that, I have to be cautious in my day to day life.”

Growing up, she also received rude and racist comments from her teachers. Bullies would say she wasn’t “Black enough.” They would ask, “Why don’t you talk or act Black?”

“I got a lot of stupid comments in my grade school years,” Sariah Relitz said. “I’ve gotten a few comments here in Idaho in college too but nothing I haven’t heard before. In responding to racist comments— if they are targeted at me, I normally just ignore them. I just know it’s best not to respond and fuel the fire with more negativity.”

Sariah Relitz participated in the recent protests, sharing her dealings with racism through Instagram.

“I’m happy about the protests and social media posts,” Sariah Relitz said. “I’m happy because people are finally listening and acknowledging that there is still a problem that needs to be fixed. Because of the protesting people are seeing that African American’s have been trying for years to feel accepted like everyone else. Showing them that we do matter. Before the protesting, we would be trying to show everyone we weren’t so different and when something in the media brings up past issues or problems. We get blamed again and then it feels like we are pushed 30 steps back. We then are trying to start from the beginning again to prove to everyone we are no different. We are human beings like the rest of the world.”



