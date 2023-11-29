“When you wake up and look in the mirror, what do you see?”

This is how Celeste Simmons, a senior studying communication, began one of her podcast episodes, “Learn to love yourself!”

The Communication Department hosted its senior showcase on Nov. 16. Graduating communication students must select a project that will demonstrate the knowledge and skills they have accumulated in college.

Simmons participated in the showcase and presented the work she has done on her podcast.

According to Simmons’ podcast on Instagram, Simmons had been looking for an excuse to start her own podcast and her senior project provided that opportunity.

The first episode of “Time 2 Talk with Celeste” was published on Oct. 17. Episodes of “Time 2 Talk” have come out every other Tuesday since then.

Simmons said the podcast provides a place for regular people to think about everyday problems and worldly issues through a Christian perspective.

“I love Jesus Christ, and I’m a Christian,” Simmons said. “I want other people to also feel His love in their life.”

Simmons said that ever since she returned home from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints two years ago, she has felt out of touch with helping people. The podcast gives her the chance to help people grow closer to Jesus Christ in a natural setting and on her own terms.

The majority of Simmons’ listeners are young adult females living in the U.S., but she wants people “of all faiths, denominations and walks of life come and feel uplifted.”

Simmons already has listeners all over the world — including Spain, Norway and Estonia — who have reached out to her about what the podcast means to them.

To keep up with Simmons’ podcast, you can follow her on Instagram, Spotify, or anywhere else podcasts are found.