It’s a beautiful say in the Rexburg neighborhood

Rexburg held its annual Beautification Day on May 18, gathering many residents together, while keeping a safe distance.

Rexburg City Council announced the event its May Newsletter stating, “This will be a great activity for residents and families to come help beautify Rexburg by planting flowers and trees in the city.”

The city asked family units and BYU-Idaho students with their roommates to participate in small groups.

Around 3:30 p.m. Volunteers met at Rexburg’s City Hall and were assigned a plant bed number, with instructions for planting given at a distance. After receiving instructions and plant numbers, groups can travel to their assigned location on Center or Main Street.

A tree-planting ceremony began at Porter Park around 4:30 p.m., where a small program commenced at the Beehive Pavilion. Afterward, volunteers planted trees around the park.

According to Rexburg.org, The first 120 volunteers won a free t-shirt, a picture with Dr. Suess’s The Lorax, and a blue spruce seedling pack and flowers to take come.

The event was organized in accordance with Governor Little’s phase two procedures for Idaho Rebounds.