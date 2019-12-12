It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

December rolls around and out comes the Christmas trees. The houses light up with all kinds of Christmas decorations and, in places like Rexburg, the snow never seems to stop falling.

According to an article titled “The Importance of Christmas Traditions,” by Jessica Parnell, another thing that kicks the Christmas season into gear is Christmas traditions.

“Every Christmas, I think of those things that made Christmas special when I was growing up,” Parnell said. “Our annual White Elephant exchange on Christmas Eve, the box filled with cookies from my Grandma, my Mom’s Red Beet Eggs, Christmas Eve service, homemade ornaments … just a few of the memories that come back as Christmas approaches.”

Traditions can vary from family to family, whether it’s traditions of decorating sugar cookies or going to a family cabin for a weekend of snow sports.

Taite Baldwin, a freshman studying business management – marketing, said family traditions are important because it gives reminders of what Christmas is really about.

“Every tradition basically involves your family, so you get to spend time with your family and think of the real meaning of Christmas,” Baldwin said. “It is just a good time.”

One of her favorite Christmas traditions happens on Christmas Eve. Her family invites another family from their ward or community over for dinner and a talent show. She said it is a good opportunity to get to know new people.

“It is my favorite because I get to spend time with my own family, as well as getting to know another family,” Baldwin said. “I like the talent show part because it’s fun to see the talents my family has, and it’s fun to see the different talents of people I know that I might not have ever seen before.”

Matthew Harris, a freshman studying mechanical engineering, said he loves his family’s traditions. Some of his favorites are when his family members get together and put ornaments on the tree and drive around town looking at Christmas lights.

“I think I will do some of my own Christmas traditions, and also find out what my wife’s Christmas traditions are and fuse them together so we can have all of our family traditions,” Harris said.

He said Christmas traditions can get people in the holiday spirit and make the season feel special.

“Christmas traditions can help you to feel at home even when you are far away from home,” Harris said. “If you are not around family during the holidays but you remember traditions that your family had growing up, it can help you to feel a little more at home.”