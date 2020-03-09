It’s the final countdown

As time counts down, the women’s and men’s basketball teams practice for the upcoming final games. Currently, there are six women’s teams and eight men’s teams competing to be a part of the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships.

The tournament is a single-elimination tournament. The first round of playoffs will start on March 13, the second round is on March 14. This will determine who’s in the Championship.

The final teams will play on March 20 in the Hart Main Gym. The women’s basketball championships will be held at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s basketball championships will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the ticket office for $3.

Trent Shippen, the advisor over competitive basketball in the sports activities, explains there will be a live feed for anyone who wants to watch that cannot attend.

During the championship games, students can expect the Integrated Business Course groups to sell food and beverages. There will also be halftime giveaways and crowd participation activities throughout the games.

There will also be a chance for students to win free tickets for the game during March Madness week at The Crossroads.

BYU-Idaho offers all students a chance to join the on-campus recreational basketball teams. If students desire, they can try out for a recreational team or a competitive team. Students who are interested in joining a team in Spring Semester 2020 can visit the BYU-I activities site.