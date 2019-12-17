It’s time to be heard: The suicide stigma

Suicide was ranked the second leading cause of death of Idaho teens and young adults in 2018, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.

90% of people who complete suicide try to communicate their intentions beforehand. According to Andra Hansen, a communication professor at BYU-Idaho, suicide is a subject that is not talked about enough.

Hansen suggested that since the discussion of suicide falls as a social taboo, people tend to be ignorant on how to appropriately help those who struggle with suicidal tendencies.

“At most we might be adding harm, at least we might be missing opportunities to ease pain,” Hansen said.

Signs are easy to miss because most people are unaware of what to look for, explained Hansen. Hopefully, that is beginning to change.

A year ago, Hansen discovered Question-Persuade-Refer Institute (QPR), a training designed to educate people on how to approach a suicidal situation.

Hansen and others began a series of community conversations and private trainings for anyone with an interest in the program. Over 800 people have received the training and they hope 1,000 people will receive it by the end of the year.

Hansen stated that people assume suicide prevention is something best left to the professionals.

“It’s a mindset that it takes an expert. But I’ve become really interested in the power of non-experts,” Hansen said.

While not underestimating the importance of trained counselors or therapists, Hansen believes every person can make a difference.

Persons suffering with suicidal thoughts often feel hopeless and alone, she said. Rather than losing all purpose or love of life, the victim experiences pain so intense it can’t be stood for one minute more. She believes that sometimes it helps to know someone cares.

“It’s really about learning to listen and love people,” Hansen said. “Confronting a person is not a bad thing. I think anybody is in a position to reduce pain, if not problems.”

Suicidal thoughts occur more often than people think, Hansen said. Fortunately, QPR training statistics indicate 95% of those who talk about their suicidal thoughts don’t necessarily go on to make a serious attempt.

QPR training aims to provide participants with two of the most powerful deterrents of suicide: connection and hope.

Hansen anticipates working with the BYU-I school board over protocols on how to most effectively implement this campaign for the benefit of students.

“If this information is getting out there—happy day,” said Hansen. “To be involved in that life-affirming energy is a gift.”