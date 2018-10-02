It’s time to be women

Christine Blasey Ford spoke out about her sexual assault claim against Brett Kavanaugh, Supreme Court nominee, on Thursday.

According to CNN, Ford stood in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify against her accuser who denied all charges amidst his own campaign.

In this #MeToo era, it may seem that women are becoming more empowered to speak out about sexual assault as we have seen in the media recently, but that is not completely the case.

“All these men — are saying to the women in this country, don’t come forward because if you do come forward we will interrogate you, we will treat you like a criminal and we will crucify you,” Ford told CNN.

It does not matter if you are a Republican, Democrat, white, black, short, tall, rich or poor, the case remains that this society permits women feel like criminals when they try to speak up about sexual assault.

Gospel-wise, men hold the priesthood and many other important roles in the family and in society but that does not excuse them or give them permission to treat women any lesser.

Women are daughters, mothers, sisters, grandmothers and wives to these men. They deserve to stand with dignity, say they don’t feel comfortable with certain situations and say no without being called names or giving a reason.

Last week we had a young man who assaulted a student on campus grounds. Many might have thought how silly it was for the student to talk to the cops for having her “buttocks slapped”, but it’s that mentality that allows men to keep acting that way.

The fact that there had to be a court hearing in front of a judge to have Ford testify against Kavanaugh shows the lack of respect there is towards women and their personal hardship to overcome sexual assault in a work environment or any type of environment.

To make things worse, they expect women to testify and speak up against sexual assault to other men, who may not understand the situation.

When a woman speaks out against sexual assault, it does not mean she wants attention. When a woman speak speaks out, it means she wants to protect other women from going through the same thing she went through.

When a women speaks out against sexual assault she is not only speaking out for women who have gone through sexual assault but also for men who have gone through it. She is opening up doors for all who have gone through sexual assault at any point of their life.

It’s time to be women in this society and stand up for the rights and respect of every human being here on Earth, and the ones to come, because to be a woman means to protect.