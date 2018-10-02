It’s time to be women

Christine Blasey Ford spoke out about her sexual assault claim against Brett Kavanaugh, Supreme Court nominee, on Thursday.
According to CNN, Ford stood in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify against her accuser who denied all charges amidst his own campaign.
In this #MeToo era, it may seem that women are becoming more empowered to speak out about sexual assault as we have seen in the media recently, but that is not completely the case.
“All these men — are saying to the women in this country, don’t come forward because if you do come forward we will interrogate you, we will treat you like a criminal and we will crucify you,” Ford told CNN.
It does not matter if you are a Republican, Democrat, white, black, short, tall, rich or poor, the case remains that this society permits women feel like criminals when they try to speak up about sexual assault.
Gospel-wise, men hold the priesthood and many other important roles in the family and in society but that does not excuse them or give them permission to treat women any lesser.
Women are daughters, mothers, sisters, grandmothers and wives to these men. They deserve to stand with dignity, say they don’t feel comfortable with certain situations and say no without being called names or giving a reason.
Last week we had a young man who assaulted a student on campus grounds. Many might have thought how silly it was for the student to talk to the cops for having her “buttocks slapped”, but it’s that mentality that allows men to keep acting that way.
The fact that there had to be a court hearing in front of a judge to have Ford testify against Kavanaugh shows the lack of respect there is towards women and their personal hardship to overcome sexual assault in a work environment or any type of environment.
To make things worse, they expect women to testify and speak up against sexual assault to other men, who may not understand the situation.
When a woman speaks out against sexual assault, it does not mean she wants attention. When a woman speak speaks out, it means she wants to protect other women from going through the same thing she went through.
When a women speaks out against sexual assault she is not only speaking out for women who have gone through sexual assault but also for men who have gone through it. She is opening up doors for all who have gone through sexual assault at any point of their life.
It’s time to be women in this society and stand up for the rights and respect of every human being here on Earth, and the ones to come, because to be a woman means to protect.
While I in no way endorse the repulsive actions of men who sexually abuse women, and fully support the need to obtain justice for those who have been abused, I think you underestimate how serious an accusation like sexual assault is and what it can do to the life of those accused.
You argue that a court hearing in front of a judge is unfair to Ford, but what if you are wrong and she is not telling the truth about what happened? Imagine that you had a brother or father or even a close male friend who you felt in your heart would never do something like what Kavaungh was accused of. Would you immediately believe the woman involved? You wouldn’t question her story even a little? Wouldn’t you want your dad or brother or friend to have an opportunity to defend themselves? And even if they proved their innocence, how would you feel to have people whispering around town about them and questioning their character long after the incident had passed?
You operate under the assumption that every single time a women comes forward to say that she has been sexually abused that she is telling the truth. Now I don’t want you to misunderstand me, I don’t mean to say that every time a woman does come forward that she is lying; To come forward and publicly proclaim an intimate struggle like that is beyond anything I can imagine that takes bravery and courage. But, it is also dangerous to go to the other extreme of assuming the absolute that 100% of all women are being truthful when there have been instances of those who have been dishonest.
In your article you state that “When a woman speaks out against sexual assault, it does not mean she wants attention.” But accusations such as these are so serious that it is absolutely necessary that there be a high standard of scrutiny for the investigations into them.
If Ford is telling the truth then Kavanaugh should pay the price. But if Ford is lying, even if it does discredit her, that false accusation may well follow him for the rest of his reputation. You may not think it is fair of her to have to testify, but Kavanaugh does have the right to face someone who has accused him.
Once again, please do not misunderstand. I am a husband to a wonderful, beautiful, intelligent and incredible woman and proud father to a beautiful daughter. I would want any man that brought any harm to them to pay the price of justice for their crimes. But the law exists to be fair to all and not just to the claims (whether truthful or not) of one person, male or female.
Below I have attached a link that I feel was fairly written in the Deseret News that illustrates very well what I am trying to say.
https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900032563/michael-gerson-kavanaugh-nomination-now-hangs-by-thinnest-of-strings.html