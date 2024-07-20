Children aren’t usually encouraged to watch YouTube, but this was different.

“You could almost describe it as an addiction,” said Jackson Rankin, as he reflected on 6th grade when he fell in love with the sky. As he peered through his brother’s telescope, he knew this was something he wanted to hold on to.

After that night, Rankin spent hours watching YouTube videos about telescopes and astronomy to learn what he couldn’t get from classes in middle school.

Now, as a physics major emphasizing in astrology, working in the BYU-Idaho Observatory is the perfect job for Rankin. The observatory has given him a chance to test his knowledge, work with professors who have spent years studying the sky and spend time doing his favorite activity: scoping.

BYU-I added the observatory to campus in 1963 when the George S. Romney Building was built. This was the first introduction to astronomy and meteorology on campus.

“A twenty-four-inch reflector telescope was installed in the ‘observadome’ on top of the building,” according to David L. Crowder in The Spirit of Ricks.

The telescope has been updated now and so has Rankin’s knowledge. He took physics in high school where he learned a lot of equations to boost his skills. He explained that knowledge generally carries over from scope to scope, mentioning that the telescope in the observatory is very similar to one he owns. Rankin said that learning is best when there is physical equipment to experiment with.

It took a little bit of convincing to get a job as an operator, but after explaining his credentials and experience, the operating professor invited him to work at the observatory this semester. Even though Rankin is just ending his freshman year, he has been able to work with the other operators and get more hours doing what he loves.

Generally, people go to the observatory wanting to learn the basics. Sometimes the questions become convoluted, and Rankin has to pull out backup sources to check his answers.

“Even though I have knowledge of the telescope itself, I don’t have a database stored in the back of my brain,” Rankin said.

His favorite questions are about the Orion Nebula or the Andromeda Galaxy, which he has spent extra time researching.

“To actually see it, it’s indescribable. From that moment, I just wanted more,” Rankin said.

The observatory hours are generally updated daily on the BYU-Idaho Observatory Facebook page.