Jacob Spori Art Gallery welcomes new exhibit

Margaret Blake’s collection, “Out of Africa“, will debut at the Jacob Spori Art Gallery on Thursday, October 24 at 7 p.m. Blake will attend the gallery opening.

Blake’s collection embodies her vision of African culture. She spent years of her life doing humanitarian work across the African continent and used this to influence her artwork.

“When visitors walk into the gallery they will realize how vibrant these colors are, the colors of Africa,” said Kyoung Dabell, Art Gallery Curator.

Over the next week, Dabell will transform the gallery to house this new collection. She will prepare the layout of art, the lighting and organize the artist’s reception at the opening.

“Once I get to know the artist and learn the story behind the work, my job is to portray that to visitors and give them a similar experience with getting to know the artist and understand why this work was created. Once you understand the concept, it adds much more meaning to the art,” Dabell said with a smile.

The gallery maintains a quiet atmosphere, allowing students to reflect on the presented artwork.

“I really love art, and I like to come and think about all the processes that go into it,” said Aaron Corry, a freshman majoring in general studies.

The opening night of the exhibit invites crowds of students and community members to come and transform the gallery into a hub of conversation.

All are invited to come and see Blake’s collection and experience Africa through her art.