Singer-songwriter Jake Scott returns to BYU-Idaho for his third campus performance on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m. in the John W. Hart Auditorium as part of the BYUI Live! performance series.

Scott has gained a following of over 75 thousand on his instagram through his blend of pop-folk music and storytelling. Since starting his career, he has amassed over 700 million streams, according to Chart Masters. His 2021 collaboration with Russell Dickerson, "She Likes It," earned double-platinum status, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

For students who have never attended one of his shows, past attendees say the live energy is hard to match.

"It was my first concert and the whole room was packed," said Kaitlin Binz, a junior studying plant science and technology who attended Scott's previous show in Rexburg. "During every song, everyone was singing along with their hearts ... 99% of the time, everyone was standing and dancing around."

While returning fans are eager to see Scott again, the event's $15 starting ticket price also makes it approachable for students who are unfamiliar with his music.

"I would have gone to a live show just for the experience, but it was always for the cheapest $15 tickets," said Hannah Landrith, a senior studying biomedical science. "When tickets are more expensive ... I'm more concerned with whether I will have a good time."

The Hart Auditorium. Image Credit: Hailee Allan

Ticket prices for BYUI students and employees range from $15 for bleacher seating to $40 for front floor tickets. General public tickets range from $20 to $40. Tickets are currently on sale through the official BYUI Live! website or in person at the University Store Ticket Office located in the Manwaring Center.

All BYUI Live! events enforce a clear bag policy. Children under 6 years old, including infants, will not be permitted into the venue.