Jam out on Mondays

The room is dark. The music is booming. The environment is comfortable. There is a sense of inclusion and oneness. Everyone has the same neon green drumsticks to bang on the floor while getting in some cardio.

Lacy Grover and Arielle Cherry teach POUND at Madison Middle School. Grover was certified to teach POUND in 2015 and Cherry in 2017.

According to the POUND website, something unique about this type of fitness class is the Ripstix. These lightly weighted drumsticks add 1/4 pound of extra weight. It’s designed to help throw off people’s balance to ensure more core and stabilization work.

Grover’s road to teaching group fitness classes started with Zumba. She was searching for something new and stumbled upon POUND. Getting certified before even taking a class may seem crazy, but that’s exactly what Grover did, and she fell in love.

Cherry was living down the street from Grover and, like a good neighbor, attended her class. While she was nervous and it took some convincing, she decided to get certified and the two started teaching together.

“It spoke to me and I really liked it,” Cherry said. “I have a stressful life and job and it was my stress relief.”

According to their website, POUND is a full-body workout where the participants do more than just listen to music and move their bodies; they become a part of the music. It uses a combination of exercises like cardio, conditioning, strength training, yoga and pilates.

“It’s awesome for any level,” Cherry said. “Some fitness formats say that, but they just aren’t. We try to stress that it is for any level.”

Grover and Cherry want their participants to get sweaty and have fun; no one cares if you’re uncoordinated or use the wrong foot to lunge with. Any mistake that a person will make, the instructors have already made it — and probably in front of everyone on their stage.

“They average 500-700 squats and lunges in a class and that would be so brutal to do in your living room, but when you become part of the music and you have the sticks and the group setting, we call it secret squats,” Grover said. “You know you’re working out; you feel your muscles burning, but it’s fun and exciting.”

According to Livestrong, group fitness classes have a variety of benefits. One of those benefits is working out past the limits set by ourselves. The instructor can usually tell when participants are getting tired and they hype them out so they can push harder. It also provides a sense of accountability. People in the class will notice if someone isn’t there and ask them why.

“I really love the way it changes people,” Cherry said. “The way that they look when they come in the class, the way they look when their favorite jam comes on and the way it releases something inside them that you don’t see anywhere else.”

Their class is held Mondays at 8 p.m. at the Madison Middle School gym located near the back parking lot. If the Madison school district doesn’t have school, there is no class. The first class is free, after that it’s a $4 drop-in fee or 10 classes for $35.

“Any age, any stage, it’s your rock show,” Grover said.